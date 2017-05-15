Skaneateles school budget vote Tuesday

Skaneateles School Budget, Board of Education Vote May 16; Accessible Voting Available

The Skaneateles Central School District’s Budget and Board of Education vote will take place on Tuesday, May 16 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Waterman Primary School auditorium.

The Waterman Primary School and its auditorium are accessible facilities with accessible voting stations and voter assistance available if needed.

A total of four propositions will be on this year’s SCS Budget ballot including the general fund budget, school bus purchases, a new capital reserve, and an athletic field reserve.

Two Board of Education candidates will be on the ballot as well, including Julie Abbot-Kenan and Geralyn Huba.

When attending the vote on Tuesday, May 16 voters are reminded to please use the main entrance at the center of the Waterman Primary School. There will be reserved voter parking at the front of the school.

For ease of access voters are reminded to try and plan your visit around arrival and dismissal. Arrival times are between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. with dismissals taking place between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to take in the annual district art show which will be taking place in the Waterman gym through the duration of the vote.

Waterman Primary School is located at 55 East Street in Skaneateles.

Keep in touch with continued Project 2021 coverage as well as events and happenings in relation to the Skaneateles Central School District by visiting online at www.skanschools.org or following the district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Skaneateles.Schools/.

