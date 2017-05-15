Once Upon A Child store opens on Bridge Street in East Syracuse

Dozens of customers lined up outside of Once Upon A Child on 5775 Bridge Street in East Syracuse for their grand opening. (Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Dozens of people lined up on May 11 in anticipation of the grand opening for Once Upon A Child on Bridge Street in East Syracuse, hoping to find a good deal on gently used children’s clothes, toys, books, accessories and furniture.

Once Upon A Child is a resale store with locations throughout North American that allow customers to sell their gently used child gear for cash, and to buy used brand name items at a discount. The location in East Syracuse is owned and operated by husband and wife Michael and Arianne Dougherty, who have four children of their own.

“Raising four kids, we always have been appreciative when we were given clothes and other things that our children could use,” said Arianne. “We saw the need in this area … We want to provide a place where people can buy all of the things they need for a child at an affordable price.”

Arianne said that unlike consignment stores where sellers have to wait for their item to sell before they get money, people who sell to Once Upon A Child are given cash or store credit the same day they bring it in.

Once Upon A Child will buy items from all season and all different brands for infants up to youth size 18. Appointments are not necessary, and staff can input the items a customer wishes to sell and will give them an offer the same day it is brought in. This system allows the staff to ensure the mandatory and voluntary safety standards are being offered in the store.

“It saves people the hassle of having to go to garage sales or looking online,” said Arianne. “We can offer the best prices for the customers, and allow them to get a fair price on the items they don’t need anymore.”

The store offers a loyalty program, and customers can accrue points for items they buy and are texted a coupon after 20 points is reached.

“I think it’s great we have something like this in the area,” said Tasha Carter, of Syracuse, who is expecting her first child. Carter was in attendance at the grand opening May 11. “There is so much stuff you need to get for a baby, and if it can save us money, that’s great.”

Once Upon A Child Syracuse is located at 5775 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. The store is open For more information Once Upon A Child, call 315-396-0203, go to onceuponachildsyracuse.com, or follow “Once Upon A Child — Syracuse, NY” on Facebook.

