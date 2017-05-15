Letter: School board members should not be prevented from having an opinion in elections

To the editor:

It has recently come to my attention that the current members on the Fayetteville-Manlius School Board are at odds concerning the current election. There are reasons to believe that there is confusion and conflict.

I have two young grandchildren with special needs in the district. It is imperative they continue to receive the best care and education possible. Electing the right people for the school board is my highest priority.

I recently read an article in the Eagle Bulletin, written by board member, Kim Swanson, concerned about sitting board members supporting candidates who are either seeking election or running for re-election to the school board.

If memory serves me correctly, on May 5, 2016 Ms. Swanson had the then acting school board president, endorsing her as a candidate for the school board. Long term board members who are aware of the needs of the district should be allowed to continue.

It seems to me that Ms. Swanson, has turned on her colleagues and what was okay for her is not okay for others sitting on the school board.

If you live in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District, you are paying school taxes and have the right to endorse and vote for which candidate you wish.

If you currently sit on the school board you should not be prevented from supporting the candidates of your choice. Therefore, Ms. Swanson’s opinion should be disregarded. It is just that opinion.

Mark Lavine

Manlius

