DWI arrest

On May 11th at 9:45pm Skaneateles Police responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Griffin and Hannum St. The vehicle went through the intersection and struck a telephone pole causing the pole to split. The operator of the vehicle, Meredith Welch of Skaneateles was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, failed to stop for a stop sign and moved from lane unsafely. Welch was arraigned in Town of Elbridge Court and remanded to the Justice Center. She is to appear in Skaneateles Court on May 17th at 7pm.

