 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Area Police Blotters – Week of May 5 to 12

May 15, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Area Police Blotters – Week of May 5 to 12

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Found:

  1. Set of keys on Route 92.
  2. Set of keys on Clark Street.
  3. Thumb drive found in Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

 

Arrests:

Cortnie E. Barber, 30, of Livonia, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while intoxicated, circumventing an ignition interlocking device, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, unlicensed driver, speed in zone and false personation.

Stephanie Boylan, 33, of Durhamville, was arrested May 9 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, no/insufficient stop lamps and no/insufficient tail lamps.

 

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree: 1

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle: 1

Driving while intoxicated: 1

No/inadequate tail lights: 1

No/insufficient stop lamps: 1

Speed in zone: 5

Uninspected motor vehicle: 5

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

Unlicensed operator: 2

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

New York State Police

Arrests:

Cassidy W. Koch, 31, of Cazenovia was arrested May 9 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Comment on this Story

Lady Lakers fall short versus Skaneateles
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: