Area Police Blotters – Week of May 5 to 12

May 15, 2017
Found:
Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.
Arrests:
Cortnie E. Barber, 30, of Livonia, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while intoxicated, circumventing an ignition interlocking device, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, unlicensed driver, speed in zone and false personation.
Stephanie Boylan, 33, of Durhamville, was arrested May 9 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, no/insufficient stop lamps and no/insufficient tail lamps.
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree: 1
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1
Consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle: 1
Driving while intoxicated: 1
No/inadequate tail lights: 1
No/insufficient stop lamps: 1
Speed in zone: 5
Uninspected motor vehicle: 5
Unregistered motor vehicle: 2
Unlicensed operator: 2
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Cassidy W. Koch, 31, of Cazenovia was arrested May 9 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
