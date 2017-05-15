Area Police Blotters – Week of May 5 to 12

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Set of keys on Route 92. Set of keys on Clark Street. Thumb drive found in Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Arrests:

Cortnie E. Barber, 30, of Livonia, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while intoxicated, circumventing an ignition interlocking device, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, unlicensed driver, speed in zone and false personation.

Stephanie Boylan, 33, of Durhamville, was arrested May 9 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, no/insufficient stop lamps and no/insufficient tail lamps.

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree: 1

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle: 1

Driving while intoxicated: 1

No/inadequate tail lights: 1

No/insufficient stop lamps: 1

Speed in zone: 5

Uninspected motor vehicle: 5

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

Unlicensed operator: 2

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Cassidy W. Koch, 31, of Cazenovia was arrested May 9 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

