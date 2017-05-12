 

What’s on PAC-B? May 13 to 19

May 12, 2017

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, May 13

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (5/9/2017)
  • 12:25 PM Board of Ed (5/8/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Baldwinsville Schools Public Budget Meeting (5/9/2017)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (5/9/2017)
  • 9:25 PM Board of Ed (5/8/2017)

Sunday, May 14

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (5/9/2017)
  • then Board of Ed (5/8/2017)
  • 12:00 PM Baldwinsville Schools Public Budget Meeting  (5/9/2017)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (5/9/2017)
  • 6:25 PM Board of Ed (5/8/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

 Monday, May 15

  • 9:00 AM Baldwinsville Schools Public Budget Meeting
  • 12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (5/9/2017)
  • 3:25 PM Board of Ed (5/8/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Baldwinsville Schools Public Budget Meeting

Tuesday, May 16

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 12:40 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (6/25/2014)
  • 1:45 PM 2010 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 2:35 PM Flowers of Maine (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Instrumental Honors Recital (5/9/2017)
  • then Elden 4th & 5th Grade Concert (5/9/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Gordon Tappan (2008)
  • 7:20 PM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)
  • 8:35 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
  • 10:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

Wednesday, May 17

  • 9:00 AM Remembering B’Ville: Gordon Tappan (2008)
  • 10:20 AM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)
  • 11:35 AM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
  • 1:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 6:40 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (6/25/2014)
  • 7:45 PM 2010 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 8:35 PM Flowers of Maine (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Instrumental Honors Recital (5/9/2017)
  • then Elden 4th & 5th Grade Concert (5/9/2017)

Thursday, May 18

  • 9:00 AM Baker Instrumental Honors Recital (5/9/2017)
  • then Elden 4th & 5th Grade Concert (5/9/2017)
  • 12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Gordon Tappan (2008)
  • 1:20 PM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)
  • 2:35 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
  • 4:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 9:40 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (6/25/2014)
  • 10:45 PM 2010 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 11:35 PM Flowers of Maine (2016)

Friday, May 19

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 9:40 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (6/25/2014)
  • 10:45 AM 2010 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 11:35 AM Flowers of Maine (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Instrumental Honors Recital (5/9/2017)
  • then Elden 4th & 5th Grade Concert (5/9/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Gordon Tappan (2008)
  • 4:20 PM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)
  • 5:35 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
  • 7:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

