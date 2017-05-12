Project CAFÉ to hold First Responders Appreciation Day

Last year marked Project CAFE’s first annual event honoring the first responders in the Cazenovia community — and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, the second annual First Responders Day event will be held on the lower part of Sullivan Street, near Dave’s Diner.

First Responders Day is a national event held to honor the police, ambulance and fire departments. First responders and their families, along with the public, are invited to explore emergency vehicles, talk to the responders and even operate the lights and sirens of their vehicles. The event’s ultimate goal is to show first responders that we truly appreciate them and their service.

The event will have face painting for kids and the opportunity to make thank you cards for the first responders. All community members including children who are interested in learning more about what the first responders do, as well as speaking to and thanking them and exploring their vehicles, are encouraged to attend.

