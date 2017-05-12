NOPL news: Pop-Up library hits the road for 2017

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

The Northern Onondaga Public Library’s (NOPL) Pop-Up Library made its 2017 season debut just a few weeks ago, visiting Syracuse University’s iSchool during National Library Week. The visit gave students in the school’s Library and Information Studies program an opportunity to sign up for library cards, ask questions about the initiative, and see this unique community outreach service in action.

And now NOPL’s Pop-Up Library will be coming to a location near you!

From the Pop-Up Library, visitors can sign up for a library card, check out books and DVDs, place holds on materials, register for events, get information about upcoming events and programs and even see demonstrations of how to access the library’s downloadable items.

More than 90 different outings are planned with the Pop-Up Library throughout the spring and summer, including visits to senior centers and day care centers, summer recreation programs and community festivals and concert series.

Look for the Pop-Up Library in the Cicero Community Festival Parade on Saturday, June 10, the Brewerton Kidzone all day before the fireworks on July 3 and at Discover Clay Day on July 22.

Come by and say hello when you see us out and about at all these great events!

Do you have an idea of where the Pop-Up Library should visit? You can see our upcoming schedule of events and even recommend new ones by visiting our website at nopl.org/popup.

Comment on this Story