LETTER: We must make voting easier, more accessible

To the editor:
As Americans, our most sacred right is choosing our representatives in government. It is one of the principles upon which our nation was founded.
Frustratingly, there are places where measures have been taken to make this duty as difficult to fulfill as possible. One of the worst of these is New York State. New York’s laws not only weaken the voices of most people, they actually allow the amplification of a very few “elite” via the LLC Loophole. (This allows unlimited campaign contributions from any corporation registered as an LLC.)
We, the people, deserve better! New York must implement early voting and automatic voter registration while closing the LLC Loophole.
Without the people being able to select their representatives, the United States would lose its most essential ideal. New York State must do its part to ensure America retains what truly makes it America.
Liverpool
