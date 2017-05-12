LETTER: We must make voting easier, more accessible

To the editor:

As Americans, our most sacred right is choosing our representatives in government. It is one of the principles upon which our nation was founded.

Frustratingly, there are places where measures have been taken to make this duty as difficult to fulfill as possible. One of the worst of these is New York State. New York’s laws not only weaken the voices of most people, they actually allow the amplification of a very few “elite” via the LLC Loophole. (This allows unlimited campaign contributions from any corporation registered as an LLC.)

We, the people, deserve better! New York must implement early voting and automatic voter registration while closing the LLC Loophole.

Early voting: Not everyone can make it to the polls on Election Day. And for those that can, long lines are often the norm. The establishment of early voting would bestow greater access to a greater number; and allow New York to join the 37 other states that have already implemented such. (Incidentally, 24 of these voted for Trump, so this is not a strictly “Democrat” idea.)

Automatic voter registration: Forty percent of eligible voters in New York were not registered to vote in 2014! The most effective way to counter this is to enact automatic (“opt-out”) registration via DMV offices. This would not only ensure that New Yorkers are registered, but also streamline the process — thus saving money and protecting against fraud. Six states have already initiated this system to resounding success.

Closing the LLC Loophole: Corporations are not people. Money is not speech. And a wealthy few should not be allowed to override the non-wealthy many.

Without the people being able to select their representatives, the United States would lose its most essential ideal. New York State must do its part to ensure America retains what truly makes it America.

Jennifer L. Yoshioka

Liverpool

