LETTER: Village Election Day is coming

To the editor:

June 20 is Election Day in the village of Liverpool. We will be choosing from our neighbors a mayor and two trustees. Their charge will be to protect the quality of life we all enjoy as Liverpool residents. Usually this is fairly easy, sometimes, not so much.

Recently, there have been two issues that have, to some degree, divided our community: the proposal to abolish the village court and the application for the Dunkin’ Donuts on Second Street. I believe the controversy surrounding both was the result of inadequate presentation, lack of information and resident apathy.

Issues coming before the village board are well-known to them and to the people involved. They are discussed in general terms openly, and publicly most residents do not involve themselves with routine village business. Therefore when something of this magnitude comes up, they are shocked. Often they only become aware of the presentation when it is decision time. This leads to distrust, finger-pointing and division in our village, which is not good for anyone.

Meyer Manor is an application currently before the planning board for review and recommendation to the village board. The proposal is for 108 apartments on Tulip Street between the Thruway and the Johnson Tract. Many village residents are concerned about the potential traffic problem; many others are not even aware of the application.

I would hope that, as our candidates meet and introduce themselves to the residents between now and Election Day, they will fully explain what is involved and listen to their comments and input so they are prepared to represent them at decision time.

Richard J. Ward

Liverpool

