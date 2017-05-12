LETTER: Thanks to Price Chopper for donations

May 12, 2017 admin Church, Nonprofits, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
To the staff of Price Chopper,
Thank you for your support of our recent Easter Charity project. Your staff, at Price Chopper Store No. 199 in Cicero was very helpful and considerate of our members in their effort to serve the youngsters in the community.
Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbiettes
