LETTER: Thanks to Price Chopper for donations

To the editor:

To the staff of Price Chopper,

Thank you for your support of our recent Easter Charity project. Your staff, at Price Chopper Store No. 199 in Cicero was very helpful and considerate of our members in their effort to serve the youngsters in the community.

Marlene Haven, Chair

Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbiettes

