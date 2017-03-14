NOPL news: NOPL hosts student book drive

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Students from the Cicero-North Syracuse High School have partnered with the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at North Syracuse to hold a book drive that will benefit elementary schools in the area.

New and gently used books appropriate for ages 5 to 12 may be dropped off at NOPL North Syracuse now through April 1.

“We hope to reach at least somewhere between 100 and 200 books,” said Caitlyn Ackerman, one of five students responsible for organizing the drive. “We are prepared to donate the books to Lakeshore Elementary and Roxboro Road Middle School.”

The students organizing the drive are members of the school’s STAR Leadership Program. The program, which stands for Students Taking Active Roles, requires students to organize a community project outside of the school that displays their leadership skills.

“If the drive is successful, I’d love to consider holding a drive to benefit other schools in need in the future,” Ackerman said. “We think expanding it to other districts in need is a great idea.”

Students who successfully complete the STAR Leadership Program are recognized at graduation with a blue leadership cord.

To support these students, as well local school children, your donations of children’s books may be dropped off at the library’s service desk during regular library hours. For hours, directions, and more, visit nopl.org/north-syracuse or call (315) 458-6184.

