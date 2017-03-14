Maurita Oot

Maurita Hayes Oot passed into eternal life on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The daughter of Martin J. Hayes and Catherine B. Hayes, she was born in Elmira on July 28, 1922.

Maurita attended St. Patrick’s School, The Elmira Business School, Nazareth College of Rochester and Syracuse University. After business school she worked at the American La France in Elmira and then graduated from Nazareth College with a B.S. in Nursing.

Maurita later moved to Syracuse and attended Syracuse University to begin her graduate degree in nursing. She was employed by Crouse Irving Hospital at this time where she taught nursing.

She met her late husband, Earl L. Oot, on a blind date. She often said that Earl “was like a ripe peach hanging from the tree just waiting for me to come along”.

Maurita and Earl married in 1949 and began their family in Minoa. Maurita spent many years raising their five wonderful children. Her hobbies included golf, bridge, sewing and many volunteer activities. She had a fabulous green thumb and could grow most anything. She believed that raising her family was her greatest accomplishment.

Maurita frequently volunteered in the health field, including her work with Onondaga County Health Department, Well Baby Clinics, Red Cross Blood Mobiles, Polio Clinics, Volunteer School Nurse at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville, Visiting Nurse Association, Catholic Charities and FM Meals on Wheels, and she was also an Ombudsman at Hallmark Nursing Home (The Crossings).

Maurita and her family enjoyed summer life on the St. Lawrence River at their cottage on Wellesley Island and winter vacations at Mill Harbour on St. Croix, USVI. In later years, Maurita and Earl wintered on the Isle of Capri, Florida.

Maurita was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Earl L. Oot (2004) and brother, Joseph B. Hayes.

She is survived by her five children, Suzanne, Kristen (Skip Kenny 2011), Thomas (Ann), Timothy (Susan) and Patricia (Dan Jeffery). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Ericka Fountain (Cecil), Edward Zwiesler (Becky Scott), Kari Ann Shaver (Adam), Kourtney Mohorter (Brandon), Rebecca Marx (Andrew), Stephanie Oot, Megan Oot, Amanda Oot (Chad Austin), Zachary Holcraft, Joseph Oot, Logan Holcraft, Timothy Oot II, Matthew Oot (Devin Rowe), Kelly Oot, Maurita Jeffery, Jack Jeffery; as well as 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Maurita’s wonderful care givers, Elda, Wanda, Janet, Renee, Robin, Amanda and Joe, who helped Maurita stay in her home for the past years. Their kindness and loving care will not be forgotten.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E. Genesee St, Fayetteville. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St, Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to Meals of Wheels, P.O. Box 72, Manlius, NY 13104. For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit: scheppfamily.com; 315-637-3214.

