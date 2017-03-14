March at Fairmount Library

Books and Beyond: March special events at Fairmount Community Library

Submitted by Stephanie Brainard

This month we are celebrating National Women’s History Month. Stop in to check out our adult and children’s displays and learn more about women who have shaped history.

We are also gearing up for March Madness with a free drawing for a SU Spirit Gear basket full of Syracuse University themed souvenirs (all items donated). Come by to enter, one entry per person. The drawing will be March 17.

Join us for “Overcoming Arthritis Naturally” on Monday, March 20 at 6pm. Local chiropractor Dr. David Grossi, DC will give an overview of pro-active goals for people afflicted with arthritis. Topics covered will be diet, exercise and stress-reduction, plus clinical needs, especially blood chemistry analysis to determine need for vitamins, minerals, protein and other supplemental support that helps to naturally release pain and begin a healing process.

“Writer’s Workshop: The Writing Process” on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. is a great program for those new to writing or looking to refine their skills. Local young adult author Isabel Sterling will present a workshop on the writing process including pre-writing (plotting), general writing advice (how to finish a novel), and revision tips. This program is open to adults and young writers alike.

Visit our website at fairmountlibrary.org to see our ongoing book clubs and children's programs and download our monthly Books and Beyond Newsletter.

