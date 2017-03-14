Library Focus: Check out our upcoming programs

Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

BPL Chess Club — Simultaneous Chess Exhibition

6 p.m. Thursday, March 16

U.S. Chess Federation certified National Master Bob Nasiff will play as many simultaneous games as we can fit into our Community Room!

(We have a limited amount of sets available if you do not have access to a set.) All ages and abilities are welcome to this special event. Registration is required.

Women’s History Month Movie: ‘He Named Me Malala’

2 p.m. Saturday, March 18

“He Named Me Malala” is an intimate portrait of Malala Yousafzai, who was wounded when Taliban gunmen opened fire on her in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. The shooting of the then-15-year-old teenager sparked international media outrage. An educational activist in Pakistan, Yousafzai has since emerged as a leading campaigner for the rights of children worldwide and in December 2014, became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Celtic Ceilidh

1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Baldwinsville Public Library’s annual Celtic Ceilidh celebrates all things green and Irish, with music, food and dancers! Starting at 1:30 p.m., we’ll have the Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble, followed by the Rinc Na Sonas School of Irish Dance and hopefully rounding out the program with the Syracuse Irish Session Musicians. Refreshments will include Irish cheese and soda bread!

Drop in any time between 1:30 and 4 p.m. – Céad Míle Fáilte! (100,000 Welcomes!)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story