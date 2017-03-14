Letter: Edick will not seek another term as tax receiver

To the editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to tell the wonderful residents and friends I have in the town of Cicero that I will not be seeking another term as their receiver of taxes and assessments. I believe it is time to retire and begin a new chapter in my book of life.

I joined a very dedicated town hall “family” in 1990 and it has been a fulfilling and wonderful experience. While the challenging financial and statutory responsibilities are enormous and present many challenges, they add to the enjoyment of this job. I have been blessed to have a job I truly love. I have established valuable relationships in our town both personally and professionally.

The time I have spent helping our residents has brought a huge amount of personal satisfaction. I have shared many marriages, birthdays, new babies, new homes, retirements and some sad moments too. I am now serving many third-generation customers. My office has become a part of so many personal things in people’s lives.

I want to thank each and every one of you for the honor and privilege to serve you and for sharing the zillions of wonderful moments and memories that will remain with me forever. I’m sure I’ll see you somewhere around town. I thank you, and God bless.

Sharon M. Edick

Receiver of Taxes and Assessments for the Town of Cicero

