Letter: An invitation to Rep. Katko

To the editor:

It is Congressman John Katko’s job to represent all constituents of New York’s 24th district. This is a difficult job, but it is impossible to do if he will not meet with his constituents to hear about our concerns. This is why many of us have been calling for an in-person town hall meeting. Such a town hall will take place Saturday, March 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Nottingham High School on the subject of preserving democracy.

I read Thomas E. Smith’s letter to the editor of March 8 with great interest because he expressed doubt that he would be welcomed or heard at a such a town hall. I would like to personally invite Mr. Smith to attend the town hall and I would voluntarily forego my own opportunity to ask a question of Congressman Katko to ensure that Mr. Smith got a chance to ask his voice his questions and concerns, whatever they may be.

The goal of this town hall is to model democracy of a vibrant and participatory nature, one in which there is a healthy ecosystem of diverging ideas that can be tested against each other on their merits, not based on which argument has the most money or muscle behind it.

I do sincerely hope that Congressman Katko attends, but even if he does not I expect a lively and civil conversation and I hope Mr. Smith will be a part of that conversation.

Thomas Gokey

Syracuse