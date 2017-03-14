F-M announces spring sports schedule

Mar 14, 2017 Phil Blackwell Eagle Bulletin, High School
Fayetteville-Manlius High School’s 2017 spring sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.
Boys Lacrosse
March 30: Auburn, 6:45
April 1: Marcellus, 1:15
April 13: at West Genesee, 7:30
April 15: LaFayette, 12:15
April 18: Baldwinsville, 1:15
April 20: Liverpool, 1:15
April 22: at Skaneateles, 1 p.m.
April 25: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.
April 27: at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
April 29: at Victor, 1:30
May 2: West Genesee, 6:45
May 4: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
May 9: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
May 11: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:45
May 16: Syracuse, 7:15
Girls Lacrosse
March 31: Bethlehem, 7:30
April 6: at Marcellus, 6:30
April 8: Fairport, 1:30
April 12: West Genesee, 6:30
April 18: at Baldwinsville, 1 p.m.
April 21: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.
April 25: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
April 27: Auburn, 6:30
April 29: at Skaneateles, noon
May 2: at West Genesee, 7 p.m.
May 4: Baldwinsville, 7:30
May 6: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.
May 9: Liverpool, 6:30
May 11: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.
May 13: South Jefferson, 12:30
May 16: at Cazenovia, 6:30
Baseball
April 7: Baldwinsville, 4:30
April 10: Baldwinsville, 4:30
April 11: at Baldwinsville, 4:30
April 24: at Liverpool, 4:30
April 25: Liverpool, 4:30
April 27: at Liverpool, 4:30
April 29: Oswego (at NBT Bank Stadium), 12:30
May 1: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
May 2: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
May 4: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
May 6: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
May 8: at Syracuse, 4:30
May 9: Syracuse, 4:30
May 11: at Syracuse, 4:30
May 15: West Genesee, 4:30
May 16: at West Genesee, 4:30
May 18: West Genesee, 4:30
Softball
April 7: Whitesboro, 5 p.m.
April 10: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.
April 12: at West Genesee, 4:30
April 13: at Auburn, 5 p.m.
April 17: at Whitesboro, 1 p.m.
April 19: at Syracuse, 11 a.m.
April 24: at Central Square, 5 p.m.
April 27: Liverpool, 4:30
April 29: at Oswego Tournament (2 games), 10 a.m.
May 2: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
May 4: Baldiwnsville, 4:30
May 6: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.
May 8: West Genesee, 4:30
May 9: at Fulton, 5 p.m.
May 12: at Liverpool, 4:30
May 13: at Rome Free Academy Tournament (2 games), 9 a.m.
May 15: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
Boys, Girls Track and Field
April 4: at Corcoran, 4:30
April 12: at Henninger, 4:30
April 26: Baldwinsville, 4:30
May 3: West Genesee, 4:30
May 10: at Liverpool
May 18: CNYCL Championships at Liverpool, 4 p.m.
May 24: Section III Class AA Championships at C-NS, 4 p.m.
June 2: Sectional State Qualifier at Union-Endicott, 4 p.m.
June 9-10: NYSPHSAA Championships at Union-Endicott
Boys Tennis
April 11: at Liverpool, 4:30
April 13: at Syracuse, 4:30
April 18: Cicero-North Syracuse, noon
April 20: Baldwinsville, 4:30
April 26: West Genesee, 4:30
April 28: Liverpool, 4:30
May 1: at Auburn, 4:30
May 2: Syracuse, 4:30
May 4: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
May 9: at Baldwinsville, 4:30
May 11: at West Genesee, 4:30
Girls Golf
Home matches at Green Lakes State Park
April 17: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.
April 21: at West Genesee, 9 a.m.
April 24: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 3:30
April 26: Baldwinsville, 3:30
April 28: at West Genesee, 3:30
May 2: Liverpool, 3:30
May 8: Cicero-North Syracuse, 3:30
May 10: at Baldwinsville, 3:30
May 11: West Genesee, 3:30
