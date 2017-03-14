 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

F-M announces spring sports schedule

Mar 14, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, High School

Fayetteville-Manlius High School’s 2017 spring sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Boys Lacrosse

March 30: Auburn, 6:45

April 1: Marcellus, 1:15

April 13: at West Genesee, 7:30

April 15: LaFayette, 12:15

April 18: Baldwinsville, 1:15

April 20: Liverpool,  1:15

April 22: at Skaneateles, 1 p.m.

April 25: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

April 27: at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

April 29: at Victor, 1:30

May 2: West Genesee, 6:45

May 4: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

May 9: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

May 11: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:45

May 16: Syracuse, 7:15

Girls Lacrosse

March 31: Bethlehem, 7:30

April 6: at Marcellus, 6:30

April 8: Fairport, 1:30

April 12: West Genesee, 6:30

April 18: at Baldwinsville, 1 p.m.

April 21: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.

April 25: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

April 27: Auburn, 6:30

April 29: at Skaneateles, noon

May 2: at West Genesee, 7 p.m.

May 4: Baldwinsville, 7:30

May 6: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.

May 9: Liverpool, 6:30

May 11: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

May 13: South Jefferson, 12:30

May 16: at Cazenovia, 6:30

Baseball

April 7: Baldwinsville, 4:30

April 10: Baldwinsville, 4:30

April 11: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

April 24: at Liverpool, 4:30

April 25: Liverpool, 4:30

April 27: at Liverpool, 4:30

April 29: Oswego (at NBT Bank Stadium), 12:30

May 1: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

May 2: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

May 4: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

May 6: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30

May 8: at Syracuse, 4:30

May 9: Syracuse, 4:30

May 11: at Syracuse, 4:30

May 15: West Genesee, 4:30

May 16: at West Genesee, 4:30

May 18: West Genesee, 4:30

Softball

April 7: Whitesboro, 5 p.m.

April 10: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

April 12: at West Genesee, 4:30

April 13: at Auburn, 5 p.m.

April 17: at Whitesboro, 1 p.m.

April 19: at Syracuse, 11 a.m.

April 24: at Central Square, 5 p.m.

April 27: Liverpool, 4:30

April 29: at Oswego Tournament (2 games), 10 a.m.

May 2: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

May 4: Baldiwnsville, 4:30

May 6: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.

May 8: West Genesee, 4:30

May 9: at Fulton, 5 p.m.

May 12: at Liverpool, 4:30

May 13: at Rome Free Academy Tournament (2 games), 9 a.m.

May 15: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

Boys, Girls Track and Field

April 4: at Corcoran, 4:30

April 12: at Henninger, 4:30

April 26: Baldwinsville, 4:30

May 3: West Genesee, 4:30

May 10: at Liverpool

May 18: CNYCL Championships at Liverpool, 4 p.m.

May 24: Section III Class AA Championships at C-NS, 4 p.m.

June 2: Sectional State Qualifier at Union-Endicott, 4 p.m.

June 9-10: NYSPHSAA Championships at Union-Endicott

Boys Tennis

April 11: at Liverpool, 4:30

April 13: at Syracuse, 4:30

April 18: Cicero-North Syracuse, noon

April 20: Baldwinsville, 4:30

April 26: West Genesee, 4:30

April 28: Liverpool, 4:30

May 1: at Auburn, 4:30

May 2: Syracuse, 4:30

May 4: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

May 9: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

May 11: at West Genesee, 4:30

Girls Golf

Home matches at Green Lakes State Park

April 17: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.

April 21: at West Genesee, 9 a.m.

April 24: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 3:30

April 26: Baldwinsville, 3:30

April 28: at West Genesee, 3:30

May 2: Liverpool, 3:30

May 8: Cicero-North Syracuse, 3:30

May 10: at Baldwinsville, 3:30

May 11: West Genesee, 3:30

 

Comment on this Story

ESM releases spring sports schedule

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: