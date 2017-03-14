ESM releases spring sports schedule

Mar 14, 2017 Phil Blackwell Eagle Bulletin, High School
East Syracuse Minoa High School’s 2017 spring sports schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.
Boys Lacrosse
March 30: Whitesboro, 6:30
April 4: Marcellus, 6:30
April 7: Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30
April 11: Auburn, 6:30
April 13: at Oswego, 7 p.m.
April 18: at Fulton, 1 p.m.
April 20: Oswego, 11 a.m.
April 22: at Central Square, 3 p.m.
April 25: Cortland, 6:30
April 27: at Homer, 7 p.m.
May 2: Fulton, 6:30
May 4: Central Square, 6:30
May 6: at New Hartford, 5 p.m.
May 9: Homer, 6:30
May 11: at Cortland, 7 p.m.
May 16: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30
Girls Lacrosse
March 31: Cortland, 6:30
April 4: at Oswego, 6:30
April 6; Fulton, 6:30
April 8: Bishop Ludden-Bishop Grimes, 1 p.m.
April 10: at CBA, 7 p.m.
April 12: at Auburn, 6:30
April 18: at Mexico, 12:30
April 20: at Syracuse, 11 a.m.
April 24: Central Square, 6:30
April 28: at Homer, 6:30
May 1: Oswego, 6:30
May 3: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.
May 8: at Central Square, 6 p.m.
May 10: Syracuse, 6:30
May 12: Mexico, 6:30
May 17: at Tully, 6:30
Baseball
April 3: at Cortland, 4:30
April 4: Cortland, 4:45
April 8: Bishop Grimes, noon
April 10: at CBA, 4:30
April 11: CBA, 4:45
April 17: Oswego, 11 a.m.
April 18: at Oswego, 11 a.m.
April 22: at Digital Harbor (Maryland), 10 a.m.
April 24: at Homer, 4:45
April 25: Homer, 4:30
April 28: at Fulton, 4:30
May 1: Mexico, 4:45
May 2: at Mexico, 4:30
May 4: Central Square, 4:45
May 8: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:45
May 9: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
May 11: Fulton, 4:45
May 13: Marcellus, 11 a.m.
May 15: at Central Square, 4;30
May 17: Auburn, 4:45
Softball
April 3: Cortland, 4:30
April 4: at Cortland, 4:30
April 6: Auburn, 4:30
April 10: Westhill, 4:30
April 12: at Syracuse, 4:30
April 13: at Fulton, 4:30
April 17: at Oswego, 11 a.m.
April 18: Oswego, 11 a.m.
April 20: Fulton, 11 a.m.
April 24: Homer, 4:30
April 25: at Homer, 4:30
May 1: at Mexico, 4:30
May 2: Mexico, 4:30
May 4: at Central Square, 5 p.m.
May 8: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
May 9: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
May 11: CBA, 4:30
May 13: at Marcellus, 11 a.m.
May 15: Central Square, 4:30
May 17: at Auburn, 4:30
Boys, Girls Track and Field
March 29: Auburn (w/Cortland, Fowler), 4:30
April 5: Homer, 4:30
April 10: ESM Specialty Event Invitational, 4 p.m.
April 12: Fulton, 4:30
April 25: at Oswego, 4:30
April 27: ESM Pentathlon Invitational, 4 p.m.
May 3: at Auburn, 4:30
May 5: at CBA Brother Basilian Memorial Invitational, 3:45
May 10: at Central Square, 4:30
May 12: at Baldwinsville Coed Classic, 4:30
May 15: OHSL Freedom Division Championships, 4:30
May 25: Girls Section III Class A Meet at Fulton, 4 p.m.
May 26: Boys Section III Class A Meet at Camden, 4 p.m.
June 2: Sectional State Qualifier at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.
June 9-10: NYSPHSAA Championships at Union-Endicott
Boys Tennis
April 4: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
April 6: Fulton, 4:30
April 7: Cortland, 4:30
April 10: West Genesee, 4 p.m.
April 11: at Central Square, 4:30
April 13: Homer, 4:30
April 17: at Oswego, 11 a.m.
April 20: Auburn, 11 a.m.
April 24: Mexico, 4:30
April 26: Oswego, 4:30
May 3: Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30
May 5: Central Square, 4:30
May 8: at Cortland, 4:30
May 10: at Homer, 4:30
May 12: Mexico, 4:30
Girls Golf (Blue)
Home matches at Arrowhead Golf Course
April 10: at Cazenovia, 3:30
April 12: at Chittenango, 3:30
April 24: Central Square, 3:30
April 27: at Auburn, 3:30
April 28: at Oswego, 3:30
May 1: at CBA, 3:30
May 4: Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30
May 5: at Central Square, 3:30
May 9: Oswego, 3:30
May 11: Auburn, 3:30
May 12: CBA, 3:30
May 16: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30
May 17: OHSL Tournament at Woodcrest
May 23: Section III Championships at Kanon Valley
Girls Golf (Orange)
Home matches at Arrowhead Golf Course
April 10: at CBA, 3:30
April 12: at Central Square, 3:30
April 13: Central Square, 3:30
April 24: Skaneateles, 3:30
April 25: at Marcellus, 3:30
April 27: at Westhill, 3:30
May 1: at Cazenovia, 3:30
May 3: Chittenango, 3:30
May 4: at Skaneateles, 3:30
May 8: Marcellus, 3;30
May 10: Westhill, 3:30
May 12: Cazenovia, 3:30
May 15: at Chittenango, 3:30
May 17: OHSL Tournament at Woodcrest
May 23: Section III Championships at Kanon Valley
