Mar 14, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries

Donald C. Rogers, 89, of Manlius, passed away peacefully at his home on March 9, 2017.
Born in Appleton, WI, on Jan. 18, 1928, he was the son of Clair and Leone Rogers. Donald was a sales engineer covering the Northeast states with paper mill and converting operations for Black Clawson. He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1948 .
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and being on the St. Ann’s baseball team. He volunteered many years for Habitat for Humanity in Syracuse. He was a communicant of St. Ann’s Church and also served as a eucharist minister.
He is predeceased by his son, David Rogers and his sister, Ann Young. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Joan; two daughters, Catherine  Salisbury and Laura (Mark) Pugerude; three sons, Mark Rogers, Michael (Nicole) Rogers and Peter (Wendy) Rogers; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at St. Ann’s Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius. A mass of Christian burial will follow at noon at the church. Burial will be in Manlius Village Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Joseph’s House, 1101 Burnett Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203 or Hospice of CNY, 990 7th  North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.
