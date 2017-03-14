CBA announces spring sports schedule

Christian Brothers Academy’s girls lacrosse team will be trying to win another state championship after winning it all in 2016. Here is the full spring sports varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Girls Lacrosse

April 7: Homer, 7 p.m.

April 10; East Syracuse Minoa, 7 p.m.

April 13: at Central Square, 4 p.m.

April 15: Westhill, 3:30

April 18: at Fulton, 11 a.m.

April 20: at Wantagh, time TBA

April 22: at Mount Sinai, time TBA

April 25: Oswego, 7 p.m.

April 27: at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

May 1: Cortland, 7 p.m.

May 4: at Mexico, 6 p.m.

May 6: West Genesee, 4:30

May 9: Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.

May 11: Skaneateles, 7 p.m.

May 15: at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 5 p.m.

May 16: Auburn, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

March 31: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6 p.m.

April 4: at Tully, 6 p.m.

April 6: Skaneateles, 7 p.m.

April 8: at LaFayette, 11 a.m.

April 11: at Cazenovia, 4:30

April 13: at Chittenango, 4:30

April 15: at West Genesee, 3 p.m.

April 18: Iona Prep, 2 p.m.

April 21: Homer, 1 p.m.

April 27: Westhill, 5 p.m.

April 29: Carthage, 11 a.m.

May 2: Tully, 7 p.m.

May 4: at Skaneateles, 7 p.m.

May 9: LaFayette, 7 p.m.

May 13: at St. Joseph’s (Buffalo), time TBA

May 16: at Marcellus, 7:30

Baseball

April 3: at Auburn, 4:30

April 4: Auburn, 4:30

April 10; East Syracuse Minoa, 4;30

April 11: at East Syracuse Minoa, 4:45

April 18: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30

April 20: Mexico, noon

April 22: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.

April 24: at Central Square, 4:30

April 25: Central Square, 4:30

May 1: Oswego, 4:30

May 2: at Oswego, 4:30

May 6: at Westhill, 3 p.m.

May 8: Fulton, 4:30

May 9: at Fulton, 4:30

May 13-14: Tournament at DeLutis Field, Rome

May 15: at Cortland, 4:30

May 17: Homer, 4:30

Softball

April 4: at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30

April 10: at Pulaski, 4:30

April 11: West Genesee, 4:30

April 13: Chittenango, 4:30

April 24: at Cazenovia, 4:30

April 26: at Solvay, 4:30

April 27: Hannibal, 4:30

May 1: at Oswego, 4:30

May 2: Marcellus, 4:30

May 4: at Syracuse, 4:30

May 8: Phoenix, 4:30

May 9: at Skaneateles, 4:30

May 11: at East Syracuse Minoa, 4:30

May 17: at Westhill, 4:30

May 18: at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 4:30

Boys, Girls Track and Field

April 4: at Skaneateles, 4:30

April 12: Institute of Technology Central, 4:30

April 26: Cazenovia, 4 p.m.

May 3: at Marcellus, 4:30

May 5: CBA Brother Basilian Invitational, 3:30

May 10: at Solvay, 4:30

May 17: OHSL Liberty Championships at Marcellus, 4 p.m.

May 25: Girls Section III Class B Meet at Westhill, 4 p.m.

May 26: Boys Section III Class B Meet at Clinton, 4 p.m.

June 2: Sectional State Qualifier at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.

June 9-10: NYSPHSAA Championships at Union-Endicott

Boys Tennis

April 1: at Chittenango, 9:30 a.m.

April 3: at Syracuse, 3:30

April 5: Westhill, 4:30

April 10: at Marcellus, 4:30

April 12: Skaneateles, 4:30

April 25: at Cazenovia, 4:30

May 1: at Phoenix, 4:30

May 2: LaFayette, 4:30

May 3: at Westhill, 4:30

May 8: at Skaneateles, 4:30

May 10: Cazenovia, 4:30

May 12: Marcellus, 4:30

Girls Golf

Home matches at Drumlins Country Club

April 10: Eats Syracuse Minoa (Orange), 3:30

April 11: at Marcellus, 3:30

April 24: at Oswego, 3:30

April 26: at Auburn, 3:30

April 28: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30

May 1: East Syracuse Minoa (Blue), 3;30

May 2: Central Square, 3:30

May 4: Oswego, 3:30

May 8: Auburn, 3:30

May 11: Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30

May 12: at East Syracuse Minoa (Blue), 3:30

May 15: at Central Square, 3:30

May 17: OHSL Tournament at Woodcrest, 8 a.m.

May 23: Section III Championships at Kanon Valley, 8 a.m.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story