Canton Woods: Sign up for our monthly newsletter

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods is a busy center with a monthly newsletter to let you know what is happening each day. If you would like to receive our monthly newsletter, contact the center (315) 638-4536. If you live in the towns of Lysander and Van Buren your cost is $4 for the entire year. If you reside outside of the towns of Lysander and Van Buren your cost is $5. If you have access to a computer, you can find our newsletter on the Village of Baldwinsville’s website at baldwinsville.org.

Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

•If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

• Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17: Step Dancers from Rince Na Sonas Irish Dance School will delight us with their dancing at 11 a.m. on March 17. Come and enjoy the festive show, make a reservation and stay for lunch.

Art Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Canton Woods. New participants welcome.

Book Club is set to gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. The book for the February’s meeting is “The Sand Castle Girls,” by Chris Bohjalian. Get reading, and join the lively discussion!

Looking ahead to April:

Canton Woods Summer Entertainment Series kicks off a little early this year. At 3 p.m. Monday April 10, Sentimental Serenade presents “Here’s to the Ladies.” The show features all songs made famous by female artists. Be sure to mark your calendar so you do not miss this performance.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for April 13. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, March 20, the menu includes Gianelli sweet italian sausage served with shells and marinara sauce, Italian blended vegetables, mandarin oranges and fresh baked garlic bread sticks. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

