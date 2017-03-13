Modern Manners: Thank-you notes – Has the handwritten note fallen out of style?

This piece of etiquette is a great topic because nearly everyone, no matter your age, will receive gifts or gestures that warrant some sort of acknowledgement. Many times, this acknowledgement is shown in the form of a thank-you note.

Traditionally, a thank-you note is handwritten on a small fold-over note, and includes a sentiment of thanks and how you plan to use the gift. Today, words of thanks can also be expressed in an email, phone call or text. These all are great alternatives to the best form of an expression of thanks — which is verbally, in-person.

Admittedly, I’m pretty new to the thank-you note game. I grew up with a large extended family where writing thank-you notes wasn’t expected from a child for birthday gifts. As I got older and learned more about etiquette, I learned a thank-you note was something small I could do to show appreciation to the people in my life who care for me.

With today’s technology, it is obviously easier to send a thank-you by electronic communication, but many modern day etiquette experts still believe there is room for handwritten cards.

“Let your style of communication match the occasion,” states a passage in the 18th edition of “Emily Post’s Etiquette.” “There’s no question that a text or an email is more practical than a letter for short, informational exchanges or for informal last-minute invitations. The more serious or formal ones — an invitation to a formal party, a thank-you note for a wedding gift, or a condolence note — lend themselves to ink on paper.”

As for what occasions warrant a handwritten thank-you card over a text, email or call, it is widely accepted most people will expect a handwritten thank-you card from the gift recipient after a wedding, baby shower or graduation party. It is up to you whether you want to send a thank you for a birthday present, holiday gift or gesture such as an overnight stay or dinner. A good rule of thumb is if you are not able to thank someone in person, then sending a thank-you card is appropriate.

After doing a bit of research on etiquette websites and blogs, here are a few basic rules to writing a thank-you note:

•Make sure to send the note in a timely matter, within a few weeks of the gift giving. Although, a late thank-you is better than none at all.

•Write the note as if you were speaking with the person, and keep it short and sweet.

•Address the gift-givers, state what the gift was and how you will use it or incorporate it into your life.

•Do not mention any dissatisfaction with the gift, and be enthusiastic about the sentiment.

People may be unsure of what to send in a thank-you note — but it doesn’t have to be anything too extravagant. Here is an example of a short, succinct thank-you.

“Dear [gift giver],

Thank you so much for the thoughtful gift of pots and pans for my birthday. They will be very useful as I’ve been planning to try out a few new recipes. I hope to see you soon!

Sincerely,

Hayleigh”

Typically, if I have to send a thank-you note, I will buy a few or buy a package of them to keep on hand as it will make it much more likely you will take a few minutes to write out a thoughtful note and send it in a timely manner.

In all, it doesn’t take much effort to send a thank-you note, and showing that you are appreciative of someone’s actions will make them more likely to continue to do nice things for you in the future. Getting into the habit is the easiest way to make sure you show respect and appreciation for those around you.

