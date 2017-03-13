Marcellus native honored at ESF

Marcellus native honored at SUNY-ESF

Geoffrey L. Golick, son of Tim and Debbie Golick of Marcellus, received recognition from Quentin D. Wheeler, President of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY-ESF) in Syracuse for outstanding academic achievement. Geoffrey attained a perfect grade point average of 4.00 during the Fall 2016 semester entitling him to inclusion on the ESF President’s List with highest distinction.

ESF, founded in 1911, is the nation’s oldest and most respected college dedicated solely to the study of the environment, developing renewable technologies and building a sustainable future. The ESF campus occupies 12 acres in Syracuse and 25,000 acres on its regional campuses throughout Central New York and the Adirondack Park.

A junior at SUNY-ESF, Golick is majoring in Environmental Resources Engineering (ERE). The ERE program at SUNY-ESF trains students in Ecological Engineering, Geospatial Engineering, Water Resources Engineering, and Environmental Resources Engineering.

In addition, as a captain on the SUNY-ESF 2016 men’s soccer team, Geoffrey was previously selected to the Fall 2016 USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association) All-Academic Team. The National All-Academic Team consists of student-athletes who have maintained a 3.3 cumulative grade point average and participated in one of the conference’s sports.

Golick and the ESF men’s soccer team had earlier made history in October 2016 when the No. 3 seed SUNY-ESF earned their first Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s soccer championship upsetting the No. 1 seed College of New Rochelle. ESF became the lowest seed to win the title in the last 10 years.

The championship victory, gave SUNY-ESF an automatic bid to the USCAA National Championships held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The ESF men’s soccer team ended its season as a No. 8 seed in the USCAA tournament with one loss and one win at Nationals.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story