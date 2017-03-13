Loreene DeSilva, 86

Loreene Evans DeSilva, 86, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at the Katherine Luther Home in Clinton.

She was born Sept. 30, 1930 in Vernon, one of three daughters of the late Carleton and Mildred Langdon Evans. In 1952, Loreene married Nathan “Brit” DeSilva in Clark Mills. Brit’s job had the family moving quite often and they resided in 19 different places in 20 years before settling in Cazenovia in 1973.

Loreene graduated from SUNY Cortland with a bachelor’s degree in education, but her most important role in life was being a mom. Lorrie was a member of the Eastern Star, the Cazenovia Country Club, where she loved to golf and was a member of the Wednesday Night Women’s League at Caz Sports Bowl.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Jeane Schilling and Arlene Baybutt.

Loreene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Nathan “Brit” DeSilva, four children, Audrey L. (Dean) Wang, David E. DeSilva, Karen L. Easterly and Alison D. (Mark) Hawkins; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Maureen (Jim), David, Kristi (Chad), Amy, Alissa, Lindsay, Drew and Spencer (Hannah); five great-grandchildren, Marcus, Megan, Katie, Zachary, Abigail and one more on the way.

In following with Lorrie’s wishes and her Welsh traditions, there will be a Celebration of Life which will be held in her honor at a later date in the spring.

To leave a message of sympathy for the DeSilva family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story