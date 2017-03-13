Letter: Local elections directly impact your daily life

To the editor:

As village elections draw near (Village of Manlius and Village of Minoa), these are the elections that directly impact your day to day life. Take time to get to know the people running for the honor of representing you and your municipality.

Today we are faced with many challenges from the state and continued pressure from our governor and county executive to consolidate our form of government. Mayors and trustees are very important positions that need to be filled with knowledgeable people that understand the problems we face every day. These candidates are applying for a job and you are hiring them. Are they involved, do they understand the job, do they attend board meetings, have they been to budget hearings, what are their ideas, are they qualified to represent the village residents?

Check out all the candidates, find out what their position is on all the issues and weigh the pros and cons for each individual. Then on March 21 you can be confident whoever you vote for is the right choice. Remember the only way for your voice to be heard is to vote.

Bill Brazill, mayor

Village of Minoa

