‘42nd Street’ a hit

Mar 13, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Schools
Megan Schwartz and Rory Flannery in a scene from "42nd Street." photo by Jason Emerson
By Jason Emerson
editor
The High School Drama Club performed the Broadway classic “42nd Street” this past weekend and, after rehearsing the show for three months, met with large and enthusiastic crowds.
“The students definitely rose to the challenge with this show. They are a wonderful group with tons of ability so it’s been a fun one,” said Teresa Campbell, music director for the show and also director of the fine arts for the Cazenovia school district.
The show, first produced on Broadway in 1981, depicts the glamour and excitement of Broadway and New York City, circa 1932. It tells the story of small town aspiring actress Peggy Sawyer (played by Megan Schwartz), who gets her first big break in the show “Pretty Lady.” The show’s producers, Maggie Jones (Siobhan Kiernan), Bert Barry (Elijah Wellington-Harper) and the director, Julian Marsh (Rory Flannery), are hoping for a hit but leading lady, Dorothy Brock (Emily Mahoney), gets injured and can’t go on.
All of the other company characters, led by dancers Annie (Caeli Carroll), Phyllis (Lydia LaGorga), Lorraine (Janie Kempf), Diane (Betsy Chanatry) and Ethel (Clari Atherlay), with dance captain Andy Lee (Jonathan Benn) band together to convince Peggy that she is needed and can be successful taking Dorothy’s place. They desperately want to save the show so that they all have jobs.
“42nd Street” is a show full of sings that have become Broadway standards, including, “You’re Getting To Be A Habit With Me,” “Dames,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “Forty-Second Street.”
Performances took place Thursday through Saturday, March 9 through 11, in the high school auditorium.
Cast
Dorothy Brock — Emily Mahoney
Peggy Sawyer — Megan Schwartz
Maggie Jones — Siobhan Kiernan
Annie Reilly — Caeli Carroll
Phyllis Dale — Lydia LaGorga
Lorraine Flemming — Janie Kempf
Diane Lorimer — Betsy Chanatry
Ethel — Clari Atherlay
Julian Marsh — Rory Flannery
Bert Barry — Elijah Wellington-Harper
Billy Lawlor — Zach Simms
Andy Lee — Jonathan Benn
Mac — Tim Burr
Pat Denning — Angelo Annotto
Abner Dillon — Ronan DeFanti
Frankie — CJ Monroe
Thugs — Nolan Frisbee, Jonny Streeter
Doctor — Tony Koppers
Waiter — Kyler Hathaway
Male dance ensemble — Jonathan Benn, Tim Burr, CJ Monroe, Teddy Williams
Productions singers/designers — Julia Barrett, Emma Chesbrough, Whitney Dennison, McKinley Dennison, Megan Henderson
Female tap ensemble — Emma Chesbrough, Shea Flannery, Jenay Griffin, Skyler Grimes
Student producers
Caeli Carroll, Josh Keating, Janie Kempf, Annie Skinner.
Production crew
Set Construction — Thuc Phan
Lights — Annie Skinner
Sound — Josh Keating, Shao Demyttenaere
Backstage Manager — Liz Shephard
House Manager — Olivia Hodge
Head Usher — Tori Slocum
Curtains — Erin Howles
Spots — Emma Berry, Autumn Sherman
Stage crew
Brady Begley, Jonathan Benn, Mia Chesbrough, Carson Clonan, Megan Crouch, Regan Dauenhauer, Ronan DeFanti, Ella Huftalen, Cassidy Jarvis, McKinley Dennison, Judson Spaulding.
Orchestra
Flute — Emma wardell
Clarinet/bass clarinet — Clara Rowles
Clarinet/saxophone — Lindsay Burress, Katelyn Hale
Violin — Maddie Filkhorn, Brendan Coffey
Trumpet — Kevin Johnson, Nick Barna
French Horn — Maggie Dougherty
Percussion — Orson Sproule, Mackenzie Odell
Piano — Bill Verity
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
