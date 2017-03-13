‘42nd Street’ a hit

Megan Schwartz and Rory Flannery in a scene from "42nd Street." photo by Jason Emerson

The High School Drama Club performed the Broadway classic “42nd Street” this past weekend and, after rehearsing the show for three months, met with large and enthusiastic crowds.

“The students definitely rose to the challenge with this show. They are a wonderful group with tons of ability so it’s been a fun one,” said Teresa Campbell, music director for the show and also director of the fine arts for the Cazenovia school district.

The show, first produced on Broadway in 1981, depicts the glamour and excitement of Broadway and New York City, circa 1932. It tells the story of small town aspiring actress Peggy Sawyer (played by Megan Schwartz), who gets her first big break in the show “Pretty Lady.” The show’s producers, Maggie Jones (Siobhan Kiernan), Bert Barry (Elijah Wellington-Harper) and the director, Julian Marsh (Rory Flannery), are hoping for a hit but leading lady, Dorothy Brock (Emily Mahoney), gets injured and can’t go on.

All of the other company characters, led by dancers Annie (Caeli Carroll), Phyllis (Lydia LaGorga), Lorraine (Janie Kempf), Diane (Betsy Chanatry) and Ethel (Clari Atherlay), with dance captain Andy Lee (Jonathan Benn) band together to convince Peggy that she is needed and can be successful taking Dorothy’s place. They desperately want to save the show so that they all have jobs.

“42nd Street” is a show full of sings that have become Broadway standards, including, “You’re Getting To Be A Habit With Me,” “Dames,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “Forty-Second Street.”

Performances took place Thursday through Saturday, March 9 through 11, in the high school auditorium.

Cast

Dorothy Brock — Emily Mahoney

Peggy Sawyer — Megan Schwartz

Maggie Jones — Siobhan Kiernan

Annie Reilly — Caeli Carroll

Phyllis Dale — Lydia LaGorga

Lorraine Flemming — Janie Kempf

Diane Lorimer — Betsy Chanatry

Ethel — Clari Atherlay

Julian Marsh — Rory Flannery

Bert Barry — Elijah Wellington-Harper

Billy Lawlor — Zach Simms

Andy Lee — Jonathan Benn

Mac — Tim Burr

Pat Denning — Angelo Annotto

Abner Dillon — Ronan DeFanti

Frankie — CJ Monroe

Thugs — Nolan Frisbee, Jonny Streeter

Doctor — Tony Koppers

Waiter — Kyler Hathaway

Male dance ensemble — Jonathan Benn, Tim Burr, CJ Monroe, Teddy Williams

Productions singers/designers — Julia Barrett, Emma Chesbrough, Whitney Dennison, McKinley Dennison, Megan Henderson

Female tap ensemble — Emma Chesbrough, Shea Flannery, Jenay Griffin, Skyler Grimes

Student producers

Caeli Carroll, Josh Keating, Janie Kempf, Annie Skinner.

Production crew

Set Construction — Thuc Phan

Lights — Annie Skinner

Sound — Josh Keating, Shao Demyttenaere

Backstage Manager — Liz Shephard

House Manager — Olivia Hodge

Head Usher — Tori Slocum

Curtains — Erin Howles

Spots — Emma Berry, Autumn Sherman

Stage crew

Brady Begley, Jonathan Benn, Mia Chesbrough, Carson Clonan, Megan Crouch, Regan Dauenhauer, Ronan DeFanti, Ella Huftalen, Cassidy Jarvis, McKinley Dennison, Judson Spaulding.

Orchestra

Flute — Emma wardell

Clarinet/bass clarinet — Clara Rowles

Clarinet/saxophone — Lindsay Burress, Katelyn Hale

Violin — Maddie Filkhorn, Brendan Coffey

Trumpet — Kevin Johnson, Nick Barna

French Horn — Maggie Dougherty

Percussion — Orson Sproule, Mackenzie Odell

Piano — Bill Verity

