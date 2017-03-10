Wildcats men’s lacrosse wins season opener

PHOTO BY MONICA EVERDYKE PHOTOGRAPHY Senior attacker Brandon Maxson scored four goals in the Wildcats’ season opener against Greensboro College.

The Cazenovia College Men’s Lacrosse team picked up a season opening win over Greensboro College (NC). Brandon Maxson scored a game-high four goals with an assist and Joe Timm added two goals and four assists in the win.

After Greensboro took a 1-0 lead the Wildcats Ben Wilson responded with his first goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 with 4:59. Thirty seconds later Brock Post scored off an assist from Shea Ames to give Cazenovia the lead.

Entering the second period tied 2-2, the two teams continued to trade goals. Timm found the back of the net to give Cazenovia the lead once again but Greensboro would respond with two scores to take a 4-3 lead. Cazenovia responded with two goals as well as Timm assisted on goals by Ames and Post to put the Wildcats up 5-4. Cazenovia roared in to half time with Brandon Maxson’s first goal of the season, assisted by Post, and another from Ames to take a 7-4 lead.

Cazenovia took the momentum in the second half of the game as Wilson and Maxson scored back to back to give Cazenovia a 9-4 advantage. Greensboro made a run of its own, scoring three straight to trim the Wildcats lead to 9-7. Timm scored with 8:27 remaining in the third period to put the Wildcats in double-digits. A goal by Ames from Maxson made it 11-7 and a last second goal by Maxson gave Cazenovia a 12-7 lead entering the fourth period.

Thirty seconds in to the fourth period Post found the back of the net as the teams traded shots on goal. Eric Hanover scored between two Greensboro goals as Cazenovia held a 5-goal lead with under three minutes to play 14-9. Maxson tacked on his fourth of the game with a goal with less than 40 seconds remaining and Cazenovia cruised to the season opening win.

The Cazenovia defense held Greebsboro 1-7 on man-up opportunities including 1-5 in the fourth period. Jeff Bain won 10 of 26 face-offs for the Wildcats.

At 1-0 Cazenovia will play Beloit College (WI) at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore as they complete their spring trip south.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story