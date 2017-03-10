Robinson named Post 88 Legionnaire of the Year

PHOTO BY GISSIN PHOTOGRAPHY Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 Commander Richard Benner, left, presents the 2017 Legionnaire of the Year Award Certificate to Post Treasurer William Robinson with Post 88 members joining the celebration.

William E. Robinson has been named Cazenovia American Legion Post 88’s Legionnaire of the Year and candidate for the Department of New York’s Legionnaire of the Year Award for 2017.

Each American Legion Post in New York state, as well as in other states, submit a resume on their candidate to their county judges who decide which candidates will be evaluated by their district and finally by their state for this national award. Recognition is given to the successful candidates as they proceed along this evaluation path to the National American Legionnaire of the Year Award.

“Bill is well positioned in this competition as he has a wonderful sense of dedication as he goes about doing good for the Legion and the community,” said Post 88 Commander Richard J. Benner. “He has a focus that if he sees something that needs to be done, he will always lend a helping hand. We are fortunate to have him as our Post treasurer along with his management and leadership skills.”

Robinson also volunteers as a member of the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Team and is a member of the United States Canoe Association where he has held various executive positions.

Robinson served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-74. After graduating from the Navy’s nuclear power school, he served as a machinist mate on the USS Enterprise, the world’s first nuclear powered aircraft carrier. He completed 11-month and 10-month cruises from the United States by way of Cape Horn to Vietnam while assigned to this carrier.

He lives in Cazenovia with his wife Bonnie. They have a daughter, Colleen, studying nursing at SUNY Morrisville and a son, Kyle, who is an architect in Rhode Island.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story