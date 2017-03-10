Long-time Manlius police chief retires

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Francis Marlowe, long-time chief of the Town of Manlius Police Department, has announced his retirement from the department after serving the police forces in Manlius for nearly five decades.

Captain Kevin Schafer said Marlowe retired due to personal reasons. In January, Marlowe was hospitalized and, due to his illness, Schafer took over the daily chief responsibilities.

Marlowe has served as Manlius Police chief since 2002, and has been with the Town of Manlius Police Department since it was formed in 1985 to consolidate the village police departments within the town. Before the formation of the town police department, Marlowe served on the village of Manlius police force for almost two decades.

“He’s had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement and we wish him the best in his next endeavor,” said Schafer.

As for Marlowe’s replacement, Manlius Supervisor Ed Theobald said the Manlius Town Board will now work with the Police Committee to search for and approve a new chief. He said town councilors John Loeffler and Karen Green, liaisons to the police department, are reviewing the process of choosing a new chief, something the town has not had to do for nearly 15 years.

“The number of years he has dedicated to service is phenomenal,” said Theobald. “He’s had a remarkable career serving the people of the town of Manlius and you can really tell his love for the town. It was clear he was committed to the community.”

Marlowe was not available for comment.

