Letter: Manlius resident responds to Serafin’s letter

To the editor:

I would like to respond to Mr. Mark-Paul Serafin’s latest letter to the editor regarding our new fire facility. Mr. Serafin lives in his own virtual reality, ignoring the real truth about his views on this issue.

In 2011, as mayor, Mark-Paul initiated and fully supported the building a new fire building or remodeling the current building. As mayor he spear headed several public hearings with developers. All options, costs and alternatives were discussed. The village board, with Mayor Serafin’s approval voted to submit the final referendum to the public for a vote. Also as mayor, Mr. Serafin signed the purchase option for the property the new station sits on. He also authorized and signed off to spend a total of $12,000.00 over two years to keep that option open. Sounds like he was for a new station before he was against it.Does this phrase sound strangely familiar?

Also, before the public could vote on the referendum, it was pulled off the ballot because it was thought it was going to be defeated. so much for the will of the public.

During this process Mr. Serafin never once voiced any concern for the “ the long range fiscal fitness of the village.” He never once referred to his concerns for the “additional strain on family budget bottom lines for the next 30 years.” His comments about our paid fire professionals and dedicated volunteers as “controlling special interests” is despicable and insulting. Shame on him!

Your vote is important! Vote for stable and responsible leadership!

Vote on March 21st for Paul Whorrall for mayor, Trustee Abdo-Rott, Trustee Pilewski, Justice Barrett.

Jerry Dardzinski

Manlius Village resident

