East Syracuse stabbing suspect located in Buffalo

Mar 10, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
The suspect in a stabbing that occurred March 9 on W. Manlius St. in East Syracuse has been located in Buffalo following a search to find him following the incident.
DeWitt Police said the suspect, Todd J. Carron II, 27, was located and taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, NY at about 1 p.m. on March 10.
A about 12:04 p.m. on March 9, DeWitt Police responded to the 600 block of W. Manlius Street in East Syracuse and found a 25-year-old female victim at her residence who had received stab wounds in her neck and hand following a dispute. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Immediately following the incident, police processed the scene for physical evidence and interviewed witnesses to determine Corron was the suspect.
Police began to search and released the identity of Corron. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and that his family reported he may be suicidal. He was last seen operating a tan 2005 Ford 500 with the New York plates of “HFN4978.”
Investigators from the DeWitt Police Department are enroute to Buffalo to bring Corron back to DeWitt for arraignment.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Mar 10, 2017 0
Mar 10, 2017 0
Mar 09, 2017 0
Mar 09, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017