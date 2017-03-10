David Fulmer, 76

David McAdam Fulmer, 76, of Liverpool, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017, of complications due to malignant melanoma.

He was a wonderful and active member of his community. Dave joined GE in 1962 and worked in the sonar division from 1965-2007. He was a member of the Syracuse Elfun society and was recently named Elfun of the Year for 2016. He was the charter president of the Optimist Club of Liverpool, serving as secretary/treasurer for the club as well. He was a three-time past governor of the New York-New England District of Optimist International and was the current District Secretary/Treasurer. He was a member of Syracuse University Oratorio Society and Syracuse Pops Chorus. One of his favorite things to do was to perform with Symphoria. He was a charter member and former president of the Liverpool Community Chorus. He was also actively involved with Liverpool First United Methodist Church as past Chair of Trustees, member of the dinner/fund-raising committee, manager of the church’s office building and member of the church choir.

He is survived by his three children: Scott (Michele) of Liverpool, Melissa (Scott) of Clifton Springs, and Andy (Kelly) of Belchertown, MA, and by his sister Margaret (Patrick) of Herkimer. He loved being a grandfather to Morgen, Matthew, John and Brian.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Casowasco (a Methodist camp and retreat center), 158 Casowasco Drive, Moravia, NY 13118. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Liverpool First United Methodist Church, 604 Oswego St., Liverpool, NY.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story