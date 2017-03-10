Bruce W. Widger, 92

Bruce W. Widger DVM, 92, of Marcellus, passed away on March 6, 2017. Dr. Widger was born on the family farm near Spencerport, N.Y., to the late Horace E. Widger and Ina Lilleystone Widger. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Kenneth Widger in 2005.

Bruce attended a one-room schoolhouse from grades 1-8 and graduated from Churchville High School. His youth activities included: Boy Scouts, 4-H, and FFA- which he was a State officer in 1941. He attended Cornell University, graduating in 1951 from the Veterinary College. At Cornell he was chancellor of Alpha Zeta Fraternity and member of the Baptist Student Fellowship. While attending Cornell he met Mary Currie and they were married in October 1952.

After earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, Bruce came to Skaneateles to work with Dr. Robert Nichols. The next year he moved to Unadilla, N.Y., where he bought the veterinary practice of Dr. Harry Sutton. In 1953 he returned to Central New York, forming a mixed animal practice partnership with Dr. Nichols, which extended for 25 years. In 1978 Dr. Widger joined the Division of Animal Industry, he became the “State Veterinarian” in the New York State Department of Agriculture until his 1990 retirement.

Bruce also served in several leadership and participatory roles. He was a trustee of Cornell University from 1961-1981 and remained an emeritus trustee. He was a longtime seventh degree member of the Marcellus Grange, Onondaga Pomona and New York State Grange.

Bruce was a member of Morning Star Masonic Lodge in Marcellus, serving as master in 1961 and progressed through district leadership positions. Bruce was grand master of Masons for the State of New York during the years 1980-82. His Masonic membership also included leadership in both the York and Scottish Rite Bodies. As a 33rd Degree Mason, he was a member of the Supreme Council of Scottish Rite, and served nine years as Deputy for the State of New York.

Bruce was chairman of the Marcellus Town Zoning board for 16 years, a founding member of the Marcellus Rotary Club, a trustee of the Skaneateles Saving Bank, director of the Farmers and Traders Life Insurance Company and an officer of the Marcellus Historical Society. He was active in his local church, serving as a member of many committees.

During his retirement he actively participated in the ECHO Meals on Wheels program, as a Marcellus Free Library volunteer and in the Syracuse Mens Garden Club helping on Zoo Crew. His hobbies were caning chairs, making chair pads and latch hooking rugs for neighbors, friends and relatives.

Bruce is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Jane Milem, sons Byron (Jenifer) and Dwight (Michelle) Widger; grandchildren Jeffrey (Erin) Milem, Rosanne Milem, Bonna (Paul) Gordon, Benjamin Widger, Theodore (Olivia) Widger, Martha Widger, Aimee (Casey) Hofmann, Sarah (Tyler) Creech and Zachary Widger; great-grandchildren Philip Milem, Isaac Hofmann and Marian Hofmann. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Philip Milem, in 1994.

Visiting hours were from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 East Main St., Marcellus. The 33rd Scottish Rite Masonic service was at 7 p.m. and the Morning Star Lodge Masonic Service followed.

A memorial service was held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Marcellus United Methodist Church, 1 Slocombe Ave., Marcellus.

Spring committal will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Town of Ogden, near Churchville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple St., Marcellus,13108; Baltimore Woods, PO Box 133, Marcellus, 13108 or the The Masonic Learning Center for Children, PO Box 638, Oriskany, NY 13424.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story