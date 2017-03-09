Youth rec program preparing for 2017 summer season

Enrollment fee will increase $15 per child beginning this year

Cazenovia Joint Youth Recreation (CJYR) is preparing for Summer 2017. The Summer Recreation program at Lakeland Park will run July 10 through August 18. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with optional Field Trips on Friday. Early drop-off is not an option. There will be no supervision in the park on Fridays. Campers must have completed Kindergarten to enroll. Children are divided into three age groups to provide proper safety and supervision. Department of Health (DOH) requires one counselor per 10 to 12 campers (depending on age).

CJYR Summer Recreation welcomes all children between 5 and 13, but does reserve the right to notify parents and caregivers if supervision and safety requirements cannot be met due to the “open” nature of Lakeland Park. Accommodations for children with mild disabilities will be evaluated on an individual basis in order to ensure full participation for all participants in a safe environment. CJYR is required to comply with Madison County DOH regulations. Visit healthymadisoncounty.org under the tab “forms and fees” to find New York State Children’s Camp brochure.

Due to the tremendous growth of the program over the last five years, DOH requirements and a recent minimum wage increase, the CJYR Board approved a $15 increase for enrollment beginning with the 2017 summer program. The enrollment fee of $100 per child, with a $10 discount per child for families with multiple campers, will provide the staff required to ensure the safety and supervision of all campers.

Swim tests will be required of all campers. Staff also reserves the right to assess the ability of swimmers not registered as CJYR participants if safety is a concern. CJYR and waterfront staff will follow guidelines provided by the American Red Cross and the Madison County DOH. Swimmers will use the buddy system, use the buddy board, and wear a colored swim bracelet based on abilities. Lifeguards reserve the right to refuse use of the waterfront to anyone that does not follow the waterfront rules.

Employment opportunities for Summer 2017 have been filled. For 2018 employment, submit applications between January 1, 2018 and March 1, 2018 to cazrec@gmail.com or drop off an application with resume and cover letter to the village office.

Online registration for summer recreation will begin on April 1 through the Cazenovia.recdesk.com/community website. Families with questions, or who would prefer to pay in person, are welcome to join the staff for an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 3 and 10.

