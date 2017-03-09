Yoga studio and juice bar coming to DeWitt Wegmans Plaza

Syracuse area Breathe franchise owner Donna Farchione, left, stands with her daughter Maddi, who will be a yoga instructor at the new Breathe studio opening March 11. (Submitted Photo)

On March 11, a branch of a yoga studio that started in the Rochester area, “Breathe,” will officially open in the DeWitt Wegmans Plaza. The new business — that has a studio, juice bar and retail store — will offer free yoga classes to patrons for the entire opening weekend.

Breathe was created by Cyndi Weis in Pittsford, N.Y., a suburb of Rochester, and has expanded to include four other locations near Rochester.

Syracuse Breathe franchise owner Donna Farchione, a resident of Syracuse, said she was first exposed to Breathe a few years ago when she was on her way to visit her daughter Maddi, who was away at college. Farchione was in the process of completing the 200-hour training requirement to become a certified yoga teacher and had heard good things about the Breathe studios.

“It really was a life-changing experience. Everyone was so welcoming,” said Farchione. After working with Weis, Farchione said she felt empowered to open her own franchise of Breathe in Syracuse. “I just really wanted it here. I thought Syracuse really needed it because there’s nothing like it. There’s great yoga here, but there isn’t Breathe.”

Breathe is inspired by Baptiste Power Yoga, and the predominant type of yoga offered is Power Vinyasa, which is practiced in a studio at a temperature in the mid-90s. Farchione said this type of “hot” yoga allows for an immersion into physical and mental self.

“It’s wonderful to work and feel the warmth and heat of your body to safely stretch and promote flexibility. It just feels really good. It gets you sweating, your heart thumping, it has a cardio benefit as well,” said Farchione.

There will be two types of classes where the studio is not heated, said Farchione, and a three-class series, “New to Yoga,” is offered for people who may want to try it out. The studio allows for classes of up to 70 people to take place, and there are nine Yoga Alliance certified instructors who will be leading the classes.

Although yoga is a big part of the healthy body and mind ideals at Breathe, Farchione said the Syracuse branch will also offer a juice bar and a boutique-style retail shop to contribute to the positive living mindset. The juice bar will sell a wide variety of blended juices and smoothies made from fresh, organic and seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as filling acai bowls, organic coffee and tea. The boutique will include apparel, home goods, nutritional supplements and yoga gear.

Farchione’s previous professional background includes working as a family and marriage therapist, as well as a Syracuse University adjunct professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders. She said she believes yoga is a good practice for the mind as well as a good physical exercise, which is beneficial to the well-being of many individuals who try it.

The Breathe business is more like a family, said Farchione, and she said her goal is to create a welcoming environment for people of all walks of life to come and learn to live healthy and mindfully.

“I think a lot of people have this image of what you’re supposed to look like, sound like or be like to practice yoga and we’re kind of trying to poke holes in those assumptions because yoga really is for anyone,” said Farchione. “My personal goal is to make everyone fall in love with yoga, but not everyone will. We want to give a sense that everyone belongs here.”

During the grand opening weekend on March 11 and 12, nine classes will be offered for free to give possible patrons a chance to see the facility and try out a class. Drop-in class prices are $16 per class, and there are several other options for multiple classes. Yoga mats are available for rent, or can be purchased at the retail store.

Breathe Syracuse is located at 6823 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville. They are open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more about Breathe or to view a class schedule and pricing, go to breatheyoga.com or search “Breathe Yoga (Fayetteville, NY)” on Facebook.

