R. Arlene Goodfellow, 94

R. Arlene “Pink” Goodfellow, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, March 8, 2017 at Crouse Community Center. Born November 29, 1922, she was a lifetime resident of the Cazenovia area and attended Cazenovia Central School. Arlene was a homemaker who worked with her husbands on the family farm in Cazenovia and also was employed in the cafeteria at Cazenovia Central School. Arlene was an active member of the Cazenovia Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, watching the birds on the feeders outside her kitchen windows and was known for her homemade baked beans and applesauce.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Gladys Wilcox and Myrtle and Ray Moore; her first husband, Lloyd Kenyon; a sister, Dorothy Madison Fraser; a brother, Earl “Red” Wilcox and by a grandson, Tucker Goodfellow.

Arlene is survived by her husband of over 45 years, William Goodfellow; daughters, Debra (Richard) Janson of Cazenovia and Cheryl Kenyon-Morgan of Oneida; sons, Dale Goodfellow and William G. (Debbie) Goodfellow both of Cazenovia; a sister, Leona Samsel of Clinton; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and an extended family that includes many nieces and nephews.

At her request there are no services. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Goodfellow may be made to CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to the Cazenovia Methodist Church, 21 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia, NY 13035.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Goodfellow family, please visit michealebrownfuneralservices.com.

