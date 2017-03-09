 

Police investigate stabbing in East Syracuse; Suspect has yet to be located

Mar 09, 2017

DeWitt Police today responded to a stabbing of a female victim on W. Manlius Street in East Syracuse, and are seeking public information in order to locate the suspect involved in the incident.

Police say at about 12:04 p.m. on March 9, they responded to the 600 block of W. Manlius Street in East Syracuse and found a 25-year-old female victim at her residence who had received stab wounds in her neck and hand following a dispute. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was known to the victim, the police say, and they are continuing to search for the suspect. Officers are processing the scene for physical evidence and interviewing witnesses in order to continue the investigation.

If you have information you think may aid the DeWitt Police, contact the DeWitt Police Tip Line by emailing tips@townofdewitt.com

Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

