Letter: East Syracuse mayor endorses Whorrall in Manlius election

To the editor:

It’s my privilege to write this letter of support for Paul Whorrall. For the past four years Paul has served on the Village Board of Trustees as Mayor. Prior to serving the village board he served the village as a member of the Manlius Fire Department for over 20 years and continues to volunteer as an active member. I have had the privilege to get to know Paul over the past four years that I have been in office. Anytime I see Paul he always talks about how much he loves serving the residents of Manlius.

Over the past four years I have seen Paul at several of the CNY Mayors Association meetings, Onondaga County meetings and the New York State Mayors Association meetings supporting the Village of Manlius. While at these meetings I have witnessed Paul working with other elected officials from across the state advocating for the Village of Manlius.

I ask that you please take some time on Tuesday, March 21 to vote for my friend and your devoted local public servant to continue to serve as your Mayor of the Village of Manlius.

Robert T. Tackman

Mayor, Village of East Syracuse

