Mar 09, 2017 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Gerald D. Amaral, 76, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oakland, Calif., he was a long time resident of California before moving to Cazenovia. He retired in 2005 after 40 years with Leslie Salt in Newark, Calif., a company in which three generations of his family were employed.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. An exceptional athlete, while in high school he was a star sprinter and played center field in the minor leagues for the Rough Riders in San Jose wearing his favorite number, 42. He was a lifelong Oakland Raiders fan.
He was predeceased by his parents Manuel and Rose Amaral. Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Linda, his children, JoAnn Robertson, Catherine Savage (Glenn), Patricia Amaral, Paul Amaral (Heather) and Daniel Amaral (Maria) and his grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Olivia. There will be a private burial. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia is in charge of arrangements.
