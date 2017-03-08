What’s on PAC-B? March 11 through 17

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, March 11

9:00 AM Girls’ Basketball vs. West Genesee (2/2/2017)

10:30AM Wrestling vs. Canastota (1/25/2017)

12:00 PM Lysander Mtg (3/2/2107)

then Van Buren Mtg (3/7/2017)

3:00 PM Path to Pearl Harbor w Thomas Henry

4:15 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Basketball vs. West Genesee (2/2/2017)

7:30 PM Wrestling vs. Canastota (1/25/2017)

9:00 PM Lysander Mtg (3/2/2107)

then Van Buren Mtg (3/7/2017)

Sunday, March 12

9:00 AM Lysander Mtg (3/2/2107)

then Van Buren Mtg (3/7/2017)

12:00 PM Path to Pearl Harbor w Thomas Henry

1:15 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

2:00 PM Mastodons of NY

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Lysander Mtg (3/2/2107)

then Van Buren Mtg (3/7/2017)

9:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. West Genesee (2/2/2017)

10:30PM Wrestling vs. Canastota (1/25/2017)

Monday, March 13

9:00 AM Path to Pearl Harbor w Thomas Henry

10:15AM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

11:00AM Mastodons of NY

12:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. West Genesee (2/2/2017)

1:30 PM Baker Wrestling vs. Canastota (1/25/2017)

3:00 PM Lysander Mtg (3/2/2107)

then Van Buren Mtg (3/7/2017)

6:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. West Genesee (2/2/2017)

7:30 PM Wrestling vs. Canastota (1/25/2017)

9:00 PM Path to Pearl Harbor w Thomas Henry

10:15PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

11:00PM Mastodons of NY

Tuesday, March 14

9:00 AM Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy (1/3/2017)

10:05AM Boys’ Basketball vs. C. N. S. (1/17/2017)

11:20AM BEE a Good Sport: John Loffredo

12:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Carpenter Grace Episcopal 3/10/17

12:45PM CWSC: 4th Annual Classic Car Show (8/5/13)

1:20 PM Old Car Drag Race & Car Show (2016)

1:45 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

3:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods “Night of Irish Music” (2012)

3:50 PM Friends of BPL: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

4:35 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

5:26 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2008)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “So Many Books, So Little Time” (2017)

7:05 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2013)

7:45 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

9:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jim Noble (2016)

10:50PM Friends of BPL: “You are Free to Go” Sarah Yaw

Wednesday, March 15

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “So Many Books, So Little Time” (2017)

10:05AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2013)

10:45AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

12:45PM Remembering B’Ville: Jim Noble (2016)

1:50 PM Friends of BPL: “You are Free to Go” Sarah Yaw

3:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy (1/3/2017)

4:05 PM Boys’ Basketball vs. C. N. S. (1/17/2017)

5:20 PM BEE a Good Sport: John Loffredo

6:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Carpenter Grace Episcopal 3/10/17

6:45 PM CWSC: 4th Annual Classic Car Show (8/5/13)

7:20 PM Old Car Drag Race & Car Show (2016)

7:45 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods “Night of Irish Music” (2012)

9:40 PM Friends of BPL: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

10:30PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

11:26PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2008)

Thursday, March 16

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods “Night of Irish Music” (2012)

9:40 AM Friends of BPL: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

10:30AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

11:26AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2008)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “So Many Books, So Little Time” (2017)

1:05 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2013)

1:45 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

3:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jim Noble (2016)

4:50 PM Friends of BPL: “You are Free to Go” Sarah Yaw

6:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy 1/3/2017)

7:05 PM Boys’ Basketball vs. C. N. S. (1/17/2017)

8:20 PM BEE a Good Sport: John Loffredo

9:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Carpenter Grace Episcopal 3/10/17

9:45 PM CWSC: 4th Annual Classic Car Show (8/5/13)

10:20PM Old Car Drag Race & Car Show (2016)

10:45PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

Friday, March 17

9:00 AM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Carpenter Grace Episcopal 3/10/17

9:45 AM CWSC: 4th Annual Classic Car Show (8/5/13)

10:20AM Old Car Drag Race & Car Show (2016)

10:45AM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods “Night of Irish Music” (2012)

12:40PM Friends of BPL: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

1:30 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

2:26 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2008)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “So Many Books, So Little Time” (2017)

4:05 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2013)

4:45 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Pendergast Ancestry & Farm (2016)

6:45 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jim Noble (2016)

7:50 PM Friends of BPL: “You are Free to Go” Sarah Yaw

9:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy (1/3/2017)

10:05PM Boys’ Basketball vs. C. N. S. (1/17/2017)

11:20PM BEE a Good Sport: John Loffredo

