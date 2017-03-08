Two ‘zombie property’ restorations come closer in DeWitt

DeWitt Town Hall

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

The DeWitt Town Board recently moved forward with the acquisition of two “zombie properties” in order to restore the decaying structures and put them back on the market.

Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko came up with a plan to acquire these properties through eminent domain, then handing them over to the Greater Syracuse Lank Bank who will restore them and to be sold to interested homeowners.

Michalenko said he hopes to do a “trial run” of this process at two vacant and decaying residential properties — 102 Wellington Road and 5685 Thompson Road.

At the Feb. 27 meeting of the DeWitt Town Board, the board accepted the findings and determinations of the problems the two homes have, and negative declarations were made on the State Environmental Quality Review applications for them.

The next step is to carry out the appraisals of the properties, and the town board will then vote on whether to acquire them. If the town is able to purchase the properties at a fair market value, then they should be able to recoup the restoration costs associated, said Michalenko.

“I don’t know of any other municipality that is doing what we’re doing in addressing the zombie property issue that has become so predominant across the country,” said Michalenko.

If this process is shown to be successful at the Wellington Road and Thompson Drive properties, the town will continue to work through their list of nearly 50 zombie properties that have been recorded within the town, Michalenko has previously said.

DeWitt residents who would like to report a problem zombie property in their area may contact the town so officials can ensure the property is on the list. To do this, email supervisor@townofdewitt.com or call 315-446-3910.

