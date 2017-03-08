Parks and rec corner: Lysander Parks and Recreation announces plans for 2017

By Tony Burkinshaw

Parks and Recreation Supervisor

Spring is in the air, and I’m pleased to announce that big things being planned for the Lysander Parks and Recreation Department in 2017! Opening day for the Lysander Park will be Saturday, April 15.

This March, my office applied for a tree grant through the DEC for trees and plantings of trees at the park.

Earth day is fast approaching. On April 22, we have Projects at the Park, where we will help with improving the maintenance of the park and its amenities.

On April 28, Arbor Day, we plant a tree at the park and continue this on a yearly basis.

We are also working with Baldwinsville Pop Warner and CNY Youth Rugby to make another all-purpose field, which will be used for football in the fall, rugby in the spring, and soccer in the summer.

We are also working with the town supervisor and engineer on a bid package for a new splash pad project. More information will be heading your way soon regarding our exciting our plans!

We are proud to announce this year we will be hosting a Classic Car Cruise every Thursday evening at the park starting in mid-May.

You’ll notice a clean new look to two of our tennis courts, as courts 3 and 4 are going to be re-sealed in mid-May. If you’re a Pickleball fan, you’ll be happy to know that we are adding three additional Pickleball courts to help with our second annual Lysander Pickleball Tournament in September.

On Saturday, June 3, the Annual Little Kids Big Truck event will take place at the park thanks to our sponsor, Gypsum Express.

Our popular Town of Lysander Summer Playground Program begins July 10 and runs through Aug. 18. We have some new exciting things planned for kids grades K to six this year. Registration will be available in early March; for more information please contact us.

On Saturday, July 29, we host the Lysander Community Camp-Out, rain or shine. Last year was a huge success, as we had over 50 campers and tons of fun, s’mores, campfire, sing-alongs, firefly walk with flashlights around the park and more.

Stay tuned for more details regarding all of our exciting plans for Lysander Park! Follow us on Facebook at Lysander Parks and Recreation for upcoming special events and programs.

