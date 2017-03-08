Meet the candidates for the March 21 Minoa village trustee election

Mar 08, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Government
Two candidates will seek to fill a village trustee seat at the special village election in Minoa on Tuesday, March 21. In March 2016, current Mayor Bill Brazill was elected mayor, which left his board of trustees seat open.
Greg Rinaldi, of the Paving Party, was appointed to fill Brazill’s seat last year. Since the term was an appointed position, the term limit was one year. Kelly Matthes-Modelewski, of the Home Party, is also seeking election as a village trustee. The seat has a term of one year.
Both candidates have answered a questionnaire submitted to them by the Eagle Bulletin.
Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the village offices, 240. N. Main Street in Minoa.
Local political party affiliation: The Home Party
Political experience: This is my first time running for a political position.
Education
Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts Humanities.
Work experience/organizations involved with?
I work in the East Syracuse Minoa School District as a teaching assistant in special education.
I have been involved in The ESM Youth Sports (MKAA, which my dad started), the Minoa Elementary PTO dance program as a co-coordinator; a coach for Challengers Baseball, which is a league for youth and adults with special needs; a religious education teacher at St. Mary’s; many fundraisers for the Minoa Fire Department; the Special Olympics; co-class advisor at ESM high school; and many other local fundraising functions in which I had to stay within a budget.
Why do you believe citizens should vote for you in the upcoming election?
I want to keep the village residents informed regarding village activities and events. I want the residents to understand that they, too, are a voice in village politics. I’ll be there to listen to comments and concerns, and help to find a reasonable solution.
What do you believe is one of the biggest problems the village of Minoa currently faces, and how would you address the problem?
I believe increasing communication between the village and the community is key. By more residents attending village board meetings to express their comments and concerns, they will help the board find solutions to the best of their abilities. Having more residents feeling comfortable to talk to the trustees and mayor will help bridge to community connection. I will make myself available for the residents to be heard and be a liaison to the board and mayor expressing their concerns.
What are your views of the consolidation of local governments and services?
Consolidating some services like purchases can save the taxpayers money. As far as consolidating the village with another entity, I’m currently not in favor. Consolidating a village into a township, I feel will deprive the village of the small town, family community that we are. The larger an entity gets the less the residents of the village will be heard.
If elected, what will be your top priority as a trustee?
My top priority will be to continue the growth of communication between the village residents and the board. Making sure the residents feel comfortable and open to communication to the trustees and mayor. Expanding communication with everyone is a huge part of what I stand for and what I plan on addressing.
Local political party affiliation: Paving Party
Political experience: One year (2016-17) as Minoa village trustee; trustee in charge of village DPW and new home building/growth
Education
1984 graduate Fayetteville Manlius High School
1990 graduate Rutgers University
Work experience/organizations involved with?
Appointed Village of Minoa Trustee (2016-present); delivers Meals on Wheels (10+ years); board member of Jim Marshall Foundation (three years); ES-M Youth sports public relations advisor; 1999 Syracuse Chamber of Commerce business of the year; 2013 Manlius Chamber of Commerce business person of the year; 2015 Honorary Member of the Volunteer Minoa Fire Department, Inc.; Inducted to Fayetteville-Manlius Hall of Fame; ULA Upstate Chapter hall of fame inductee; founder and developer of all four Trappers restaurants (Trappers Pizza Pub, Trappers II, Stingers Pizza Pub, The Wildcat); Pop Warner football coach for F-M and ES-M Eagles; ES-M Youth sports coach; YMCA Youth basketball coach; member of Onondaga County Mayors Association; member of NYCOM.
Why do you believe citizens should vote for you in the upcoming election?
Citizens should vote for me because of my business background and the experience I bring to the village is valuable. After one year of work, I have completely changed the DPW into a more efficient running machine. With my experience in trucks and equipment, we have made huge changes to upgrade equipment to save money now and in the long term. I am a hard-working, committed person who loves the village.
What do you believe is one of the biggest problems the village of Minoa currently faces, and how would you address the problem?
There aren’t many problems with the village of Minoa. The people who work here are smart, hard-working and very committed. I do feel, however, there is always room to become more efficient. That’s what we should all work on. Doing more, saving money and keeping taxes down.
What are your views of the consolidation of local governments and services?
There is so much to this change. I am still learning what the process is. I am always in favor of making things better, but I think a lot more time is needed to truly understand how this change will benefit our community.
If elected, what will be your top priority as a trustee?
I will continue to work very hard on making the village of Minoa the very best it can be. Our mayor, Bill Brazill, is very smart and a great leader. I will do whatever he tells me to do. It takes years to truly learn the process of how government works. It’s a very slow-moving machine that takes patience and being open-minded.
