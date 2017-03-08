Local pizzeria provides dough once again for Baker High PTSA/KBR fundraiser

By Scott Farnett

KBR Media Relations

Once again this year, Dough Boys Gourmet Pizzeria is supporting the Baker High PTSA and “Keep the Ball Rolling” (KBR) fundraiser on Friday, March 10, just in time for March Madness.

KBR is a safe, alcohol- and drug-free, chaperoned celebration at Baker High after the Senior Ball. This year’s theme is the “Great Gatsby – The Roaring ‘20’s.” Parts of the school will be transformed back in time, and once the students check in, they can’t go in and out of the school. There is food, drinks, bounce houses, games, activities and a mock casino-style game room.

Any time on March 10 when placing your order for pick-up or delivery, mention the Baker High KBR and 10 percent of your sale will be donated to KBR. Dough Boys is located at 60 Salina St. (Route 370), Baldwinsville, and is open from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday. To order ahead visit doughboyspizzeria.biz or call (315) 635-2042 or (315) 635-2046.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story