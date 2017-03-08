Letter: Why you should re-elect Mayor Paul Whorrall

To the editor:

When my husband, Paul Whorrall, decided after much coaxing by me, to run for Mayor in 2013 I knew that if he won he would approach the position with all the passion and dedication he exhibits in every other position he has held throughout the years. If he is anything — he’s committed to the village that he grew up in. He would love to tell you stories about his youth here; about skating on the Swan Pond; weekly trips to Suburban Park and the Matinee downtown; delivering newspapers and playing ball. He can paint a beautiful picture of what life was like in Manlius — and he remembers every detail.

Just as I had anticipated prior to him winning the election, he has spent the last four years working to put Manlius on the map again and in a positive light. Not only does he go to the office daily to make sure that residents’ concerns haven’t gone unanswered, he also has been asked and has agreed to assist the Onondaga County Legislature serving on the Consensus Review subcommittee; the New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) Nominating and Legislative Priorities Committees; NYCOM Education and Training speaker; and the F-M School District Facility Study Task Force.

Both he and the Village Board have spent countless hours helping to forge a climate that would attract more businesses. He makes it a priority to frequent the local businesses and restaurants whenever possible to give back to those same businesses who have put their faith and “fortunes” in Manlius.

I’d like to say he is perfect and that he will never ever make a mistake or disappoint anyone, but that isn’t realistic. He isn’t a typical politician, in that he does not have a political agenda, he doesn’t compromise his integrity and he would never use his position for personal gain. What I will say is that I know he will continue to do what he feels is right for this community, he will never stop seeking input from residents, and he will never cast a shadow of negativity over his hometown.

For him it has never been about the title or the recognition, but about commitment and doing the right thing, and that’s why I think you should vote for him on March 21.

Kelly Whorrall

Manlius

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story