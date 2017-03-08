Letter: Thanks for a successful Bowl-a-thon!

To the editor:

With a successful tenth annual Bowl-a-thon behind us, we can turn our attention to other events. Special thank you to board member Rob Just, who chaired the Bowl-a-thon, and others who helped at the event; Liverpool High School teacher Michelle McConnell; student leaders; and others who recruited bowlers, solicited funds from sponsors and gifts from donors, attended the event, handled publicity and took pictures. We owe our gratitude to the students who bowled and members of the community who made pledges to support bowlers. We thank the teachers, administrators, and other adults who bowled for Liverpool Dollars for Scholars on Feb. 5.

We acknowledge Flamingo Bowl for hosting the event and the following individuals and businesses for sponsoring a lane at the Bowl-a-thon: All Seasons Mechanical; Boom Babies, Inc.; Ferrara, Fiorenza, Larrison, Barrett & Reitz, P.C.; John Wike Painting; Lockheed Martin Employees’ Federated Fund; and Solvay Bank.

Special thanks to Seneca Savings for donating the funds to award a $500 scholarship.

We are also grateful to Chuckleberries; Dairy Farmers of America; Dunstone Family; Edge Federal Credit Union; 5 Wits; Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen; Gold’s Gym; Greek Peak Mountain Resort; Innovations; Liverpool Pizza House; Lockheed Martin Employees’ Federated Fund; Miracle Nails; Pole Position Raceway; Regional Donut Authority; Rick Fensterer; Santangelo’s Restaurant; Shear Forte; Starbucks; Toggenburg Mountain Sports Center; Upstate Hospital; Wonderworks; and Wrap It Up for donating gift baskets, ski passes, gift cards, and other prizes for participants, winning bowlers, and top fundraiser. Please support the businesses that support us in our quest for scholarship money.

All participants were eligible to win gift certificates and other prizes. Special prizes were awarded to Matt Rioux, top student bowler; Brianna Socker, top student fundraiser; and Frank DeMauro, top adult bowler. An enthusiastic group of bowlers — students and teachers/administrators/community members — raised enough money for several scholarships to be awarded to members of the Liverpool High School Class of 2017.

As always, we are grateful for the outpouring of support from the school district and the greater Liverpool community for helping us move closer toward our goal of awarding a scholarship to every eligible college bound senior who applies. Thank you!

Liverpool Dollars for Scholars Board of Directors

