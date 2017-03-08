Letter: Senator DeFrancisco endorses Whorrall, Citizen’s Party ticket

Mar 08, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion
To the editor:
I am writing to urge the residents of the village of Manlius to vote for Paul Whorrall for mayor and his Citizen’s Party ticket on Election Day, March 21.
My Senate district includes the eastern suburbs of the county including the village of Manlius. Working with Paul and the rest of his team since he was first elected has clearly demonstrated to me that village government is in very capable hands.
I am convinced that Paul and his team have the great vision and the experience to guide the village of Manlius during this critical time, when the pressures and challenges on local governments are getting greater and greater.
I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Whorrall and his team for the good of our mutual constituents in the village of Manlius.
Please vote for Paul Whorrall and his Citizen’s Party team on Tuesday, March 21.
Senator John A. DeFrancisco
New York State Senator District 50
