Letter: Local business owners support Whorrall

To the editor:

Consider this a plea from concerned citizens, who are not eligible to vote in the upcoming mayoral election, to please get out and vote for mayor, Paul Whorrall on March 21. He is not running unopposed. You do not want to wake up on March 22 and discover you are back in 2012.

We are not village residents but our zip code has been “13104” since December, 1978. We became village property owners in 2011 when we bought our first of three buildings in the village. We have seen many phases come and go in the village since 1978 and have heard from village residents how they wished Manlius was a more vibrant community. We have seen firsthand the love and dedication that Mayor Whorrall has for the village of Manlius and urge you to keep the progress moving forward by re-electing Mayor Paul Whorrall for a second term.

As a lifelong resident of Manlius, Paul deeply cares about the village and works everyday toward the goal of a revitalized community. We have worked with Paul and the village board, who have helped us with their insight, accomplish some our goals in the village. We need a forward thinking mayor and village board to continue the current revitalization of a once thriving community.

The empty storefronts are disappearing in the village of Manlius because the mayor and the village board care about the village. A village is only as healthy as its business community. Please vote to re-elect Mayor Paul Whorrall on March 21.

Joyce and Bob Menikheim

Owners, Seneca Street Brew Pub

