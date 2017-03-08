Letter: In support of Rinaldi for Minoa trustee

To the editor:

I am honored and privileged to officially endorse my good friend and outstanding public servant Greg Rinaldi for the position of Minoa village trustee.

Greg has done a truly fantastic job for the citizens of Minoa, and he has a great relationship with all of the various elected officials that represent Minoa at all levels. Greg is dedicated to the village and he is widely respected. He is a very successful businessman who brings a wide array of talents to the Minoa Village Board. He has been an invaluable resource for the mayor and the other village trustees.

Greg is a tireless advocate for the citizens and the interests of Minoa. Please join me in supporting Greg Rinaldi for Minoa village trustee.

Kevin Holmquist

Onondaga County Legislator, 10th district

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story