Letter: In support of Rinaldi for Minoa trustee

Mar 08, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion
To the editor:
I am honored and privileged to officially endorse my good friend and outstanding public servant Greg Rinaldi for the position of Minoa village trustee.
Greg has done a truly fantastic job for the citizens of Minoa, and he has a great relationship with all of the various elected officials that represent Minoa at all levels. Greg is dedicated to the village and he is widely respected. He is a very successful businessman who brings a wide array of talents to the Minoa Village Board. He has been an invaluable resource for the mayor and the other village trustees.
Greg is a tireless advocate for the citizens and the interests of Minoa. Please join me in supporting Greg Rinaldi for Minoa village trustee.
Kevin Holmquist
Onondaga County Legislator, 10th district
